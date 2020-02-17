54°F
Letters

LETTER: Bonnie Springs dispute highlights problems

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
February 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your recent article on the pending development of the old Bonnie Springs Ranch showed two aspects of just how far the United States has descended in such a short time.

The first is the petition to stop development that was supported by an ever-growing cadre of those who, when they thirst for something, are very eager for others to pay for it. Talk about your narcissisms.

The second is the pass-the-buck nonsense by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones in crying poverty when asked why government didn’t step up to the plate. Well, there certainly was enough taxpayer money — $750 million of it — when the carpetbagging Raiders pulled their familiar Ponzi scheme on enthralled politicians, who couldn’t act quickly enough to throw those tax dollars to Mark Davis, et al. I feel certain that Bernie Madoff is impressed.

