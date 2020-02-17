LETTER: Bonnie Springs dispute highlights problems

Your recent article on the pending development of the old Bonnie Springs Ranch showed two aspects of just how far the United States has descended in such a short time.

People gather at the entrance of the Old Nevada Western town on the last day of operations at Bonnie Springs Ranch in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Your recent article on the pending development of the old Bonnie Springs Ranch showed two aspects of just how far the United States has descended in such a short time.

The first is the petition to stop development that was supported by an ever-growing cadre of those who, when they thirst for something, are very eager for others to pay for it. Talk about your narcissisms.

The second is the pass-the-buck nonsense by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones in crying poverty when asked why government didn’t step up to the plate. Well, there certainly was enough taxpayer money — $750 million of it — when the carpetbagging Raiders pulled their familiar Ponzi scheme on enthralled politicians, who couldn’t act quickly enough to throw those tax dollars to Mark Davis, et al. I feel certain that Bernie Madoff is impressed.