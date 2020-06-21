92°F
Letters

LETTER: Bonuses for Las Vegas city employees!

Michael Edens Las Vegas
June 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I opened the Thursday paper and read, “Las Vegas awards bonuses, cites future savings.” The article tells us the Las Vegas City Council will pay 1,960 city employees more than $6 million in bonuses. Council members reasoned “there is significant long-term cost savings afforded by … one-time payouts instead of ongoing cost-of-living increases.”

The coronavirus has taken a sledgehammer to the local economy and the tax base. In the same edition, on the front of the Business section, I read, “State jobless rate 25.3 percent.”

Putting the “sacrifice” the public-sector unions — in collusion with the council — have made in this context, I want to voice my appreciation. It’s comforting to know you guys feel our pain.

