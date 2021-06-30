LETTER: Booing the home team was disgraceful
The fans who booed at Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff game should be ashamed of themselves.
The fans who booed at Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens playoff game at T-Mobile Arena should be ashamed of themselves. Granted the Golden Knights did not play well, but that does not justify booing. Boo the refs for a bad call or the opposing team for unsportsmanlike conduct or an illegal hit, but not the home team.
How does that behavior show support for the Knights? I say go back to New Jersey or California or wherever it is that booing the home team is OK. If those fans ever put on a pair of skates and give it a try — I know for certain that us spectators would not boo. We’d laugh.