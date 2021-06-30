87°F
Letters

LETTER: Booing the home team was disgraceful

R.M. Olson Las Vegas
June 29, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Golden Knights' William Carrier, second from left, and Tomas Nosek (92), try to get the puck i ...
Golden Knights' William Carrier, second from left, and Tomas Nosek (92), try to get the puck in as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) defends the net during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The fans who booed at Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens playoff game at T-Mobile Arena should be ashamed of themselves. Granted the Golden Knights did not play well, but that does not justify booing. Boo the refs for a bad call or the opposing team for unsportsmanlike conduct or an illegal hit, but not the home team.

How does that behavior show support for the Knights? I say go back to New Jersey or California or wherever it is that booing the home team is OK. If those fans ever put on a pair of skates and give it a try — I know for certain that us spectators would not boo. We’d laugh.

