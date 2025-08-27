LETTER: Boondoggles come and boondoggles go

Your Thursday editorial on federal infrastructure boondoggles was timely and stated how easy it is to spend OPM (other people’s money). The editorial mentioned the bullet train that was to link Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has never been built despite of millions of dollars spent.

Interestingly enough, in the next section of the newspaper another boondoggle is mentioned — that being Brightline, which is to link Victorville or Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas. Stated possible fare: $119, one way. Isn’t about what airplane fare is? Not to mention how many passengers would be needed daily for Brightline to stay in business?

Does anyone else remember the Las Vegas boondoggle from many years ago when a tram or trolley from downtown was supposed to take people to Cashman Field? It never happened, although the tracks did get built and later had to be torn down. More expense.

Boondoggles come and boondoggles go — along with millions of dollars spent.