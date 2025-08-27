79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Boondoggles come and boondoggles go

(Courtesy photo)
(Courtesy photo)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Vegas slump
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
LETTER: Lawsuits over the death penalty
LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump is destroying the United States
Darlene Nix Henderson
August 26, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Your Thursday editorial on federal infrastructure boondoggles was timely and stated how easy it is to spend OPM (other people’s money). The editorial mentioned the bullet train that was to link Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has never been built despite of millions of dollars spent.

Interestingly enough, in the next section of the newspaper another boondoggle is mentioned — that being Brightline, which is to link Victorville or Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas. Stated possible fare: $119, one way. Isn’t about what airplane fare is? Not to mention how many passengers would be needed daily for Brightline to stay in business?

Does anyone else remember the Las Vegas boondoggle from many years ago when a tram or trolley from downtown was supposed to take people to Cashman Field? It never happened, although the tracks did get built and later had to be torn down. More expense.

Boondoggles come and boondoggles go — along with millions of dollars spent.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Vegas slump
Gayle Brock Henderson

The stench of marijuana all over doesn’t help.

LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Elimination of the “value” traveler to Southern Nevada is the next planned step in the evolution of the Las Vegas experience.

A woman rides an electric scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in May 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace
Michael Dunegan Las Vegas

It is only a matter of time before a driver runs over one of the near-invisible e-motorists. And nobody wants to be that driver when such a simple solution exists.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A nation of laws
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

County, school district should not obstruct immigration enforcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
Ira Kleiman Hendeson

I don’t know what was worse at the Alaska summit, an American president being humiliated by a former KGB agent or the press coverage.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas vets should do their part to prevent animal cruelty
Brett Sears Las Vegas

Recently, two pieces of information came across my radar that, taken together, prompted me to call out the role veterinarians play in creating conditions which make animal abuse much more likely than it might be otherwise.

MORE STORIES