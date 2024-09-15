LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration

The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Letter writer Ricky Kendall (“Solution offered,” Sept. 6) promoted the current Democrat misinformation when he stated that the immigration bill that Republicans opposed was a bipartisan fix to the border mess created by the Biden-Harris administration.

Donald Trump did indeed urge Republicans in Congress to vote against the bill. Why? This is the part the Democrats always omit: The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around. That’s more than 1.8 million per year.

And the increase in Border Patrol agents to which Mr. Kendall refers is intended to provide faster processing into our country for the immigrants, not to actually stop people at the border. Facts matter.