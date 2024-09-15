87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
More Stories
Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue ...
LETTER: These are true heroes
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Rick Kern Incline Village
September 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Letter writer Ricky Kendall (“Solution offered,” Sept. 6) promoted the current Democrat misinformation when he stated that the immigration bill that Republicans opposed was a bipartisan fix to the border mess created by the Biden-Harris administration.

Donald Trump did indeed urge Republicans in Congress to vote against the bill. Why? This is the part the Democrats always omit: The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around. That’s more than 1.8 million per year.

And the increase in Border Patrol agents to which Mr. Kendall refers is intended to provide faster processing into our country for the immigrants, not to actually stop people at the border. Facts matter.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Verne Stewart Boulder City

Our veterans and disabled citizens should be taken care of first.

Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue ...
LETTER: These are true heroes
Linda Whitebrook Jerry Whitebrook Las Vegas

It was such a pleasure to read your article regarding the airmen honored for saving the pregnant woman at Zion National Park.

In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
James Armstrong Henderson

We should all seek a job as a U.S. senator or member of the House of Representatives.

Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Terrance M. Stark Henderson

One morning, I was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nomin ...
LETTER: Debating about the debate
Frank Deller Las Vegas

How many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

A voter accepts an I Voted Sticker on the last day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Si ...
LETTER: Rank Question 3 last
Robert C. Rasmussen Las Vegas

Question 3 is not about allowing independents to vote in party primaries.

The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open but empty during the presidential prefe ...
LETTER: Of course illegal aliens vote
Jerome Brick Mesquite

Many non-citizens are either wittingly or unwittingly registered to vote due to various aggressive methods used to facilitate voter registration.

MORE STORIES