Letters

LETTER: Border crossers get free hotel rooms

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
March 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is securing hotel rooms to handle the growing influx of illegal families crossing into the United States. The Biden administration has awarded ICE an $86.9 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to provide temporary shelter and processing services.

It pleases me that poverty among American citizens has been eradicated to the point where $86.9 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars is available to house illegal aliens.

