LETTER: Border crossers get free hotel rooms
Apparenty we’ve alleviated poverty in the United States and have money to burn.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is securing hotel rooms to handle the growing influx of illegal families crossing into the United States. The Biden administration has awarded ICE an $86.9 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to provide temporary shelter and processing services.
It pleases me that poverty among American citizens has been eradicated to the point where $86.9 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars is available to house illegal aliens.