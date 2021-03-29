LETTER: Border crossers get free hotel rooms

Apparenty we’ve alleviated poverty in the United States and have money to burn.

Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is securing hotel rooms to handle the growing influx of illegal families crossing into the United States. The Biden administration has awarded ICE an $86.9 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to provide temporary shelter and processing services.

It pleases me that poverty among American citizens has been eradicated to the point where $86.9 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars is available to house illegal aliens.