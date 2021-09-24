LETTER: Border patrol agents only enforcing the law

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool

Why is the border crisis a Republican versus Democrat thing? Half or more of the border patrol agents are probably Democrats. The law of the land states that illegal immigration is not allowed. The border patrol agents are supposed to enforce that law regardless of political ideology. Yet, the Democrats, who are currently in charge of protecting the border, cry foul when one of our agents uses a horse to stop illegal immigrants. Democrats then lie about officers whipping people.

Why do the Democrats immediately believe that every border patrol agent on a horse is Donald Trump? They are not Mr. Trump but rather Americans who are attempting to follow the law, to stop illegal immigration and to protect our border.