44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Both parties are hypocritical on entitlements

John M. McGrail Las Vegas
February 17, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I am collecting Social Security, and it is an important piece of my retirement income. That said, hands off Social Security has become a slogan for both parties because any attempt to rationally discuss how to keep the program solvent is framed by the other side as cutting benefits and throwing grandma off the cliff.

But any position advocating that we not touch Social Security is exactly the same as being in favor of automatic cuts in the next decade. When the trust fund goes empty in 10 to 12 years, all payments will be automatically reduced by about 25 percent to the level where annual taxes received can cover benefits paid. The only way to avoid this is to reduce payouts — either through current benefit cuts or delaying the start of benefits to those not yet collecting — or to increase payroll taxes on workers and employers.

Why do so many politicians want “hands off” to guarantee automatic cuts? It’s because that way they can allow cuts to go into effect and not be blamed. It will all be the fault of the politicians who last reformed the program in 1983.

The progressives want Social Security to go broke to use the panic to ram through massive tax increases. The conservatives want Social Security to go broke force benefits reduced to match incoming payroll taxes.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
4
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
5
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: No need to expand the Las Vegas airport
Kim S. Uhlik Las Vegas

Why ruin the desert near Jean and Primm, add more pollution from jet engines, further clog Interstate 15 and perhaps contribute to our water shortage?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of Republicans
Jane Klein Henderson

I can define what a woman is. I don’t believe in castrating minors.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Money and education
Robert Lafleur Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ Feb. 8 column on school spending reminded me of when I lived in New Hampshire 30-plus years ago.

More stories for you
LETTER: There’s plenty of money for Social Security
LETTER: There’s plenty of money for Social Security
LETTER: The debt ceiling threats
LETTER: The debt ceiling threats
VICTOR JOECKS: Protecting Social Security requires changing it
VICTOR JOECKS: Protecting Social Security requires changing it
CLARENCE PAGE: How a GOP tax cut plan became a gift to Democrats
CLARENCE PAGE: How a GOP tax cut plan became a gift to Democrats
JONAH GOLDBERG: ‘Buy American’ might sound good, but it’s bipartisan folly
JONAH GOLDBERG: ‘Buy American’ might sound good, but it’s bipartisan folly
EDITORIAL: CBO provides Biden administration with reality check
EDITORIAL: CBO provides Biden administration with reality check