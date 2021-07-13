98°F
Letters

LETTER: Boulder Highway construction project will cost a lot of money

Thomas Sullivan Henderson
July 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Taxpayer expenditures to the tune of $40 million are to be made to improve Boulder Highway, according to the Review-Journal. In large part, the rationale for these improvements is the high number of pedestrian deaths. The espoused reason for these deaths is the societal deprivations experienced by poor people who choose not to use the crosswalks.

Unquestionably, this highway — with its many lanes and high speed limits — is to be approached carefully. It is evident that many people do not want to follow common sense because of impaired judgment. Will this use of public money remedy the inherent behavioral issues to any great extent?

Perhaps distribution of reflective arm bands or hats to these pedestrians would provide some protection for them at night. Maybe funds for such a minuscule expenditure could be allocated from the $40 million largesse.

