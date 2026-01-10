LETTER: Boulder Highway remodel moving forward

I read in the Review-Journal that the Regional Transportation Commission project of a middle bus lane along Boulder highway is coming along well. They will be installing what they call “Magic Way” shelters for passengers to wait for buses to pick them up. Have the politicians who approved this thought of a “magic way” to keep the passengers from being run over while crossing the street to get to their bus shelter? Will they issue jetpacks? Perhaps they are building underground tunnels?

As bad as Boulder Highway already is for pedestrians, this could make it worse. We’ll just have to wait and see. In the interim, I won’t be taking any buses that drop off at any of these “Magic Way” stations.