LETTER: Boycott “woke” corporations

Isn’t it wonderful that corporations are now “woke” to the injustices in our society but they will do business in communist China.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposium. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

Unless you’ve been living on another planet all your life, you have noticed that large multinational corporations will prostitute themselves to whichever political party is in power to protect their bottom lines. Donate to the Republicans and now donate to the Democrats. Curry favor to protect their profits.

Isn’t it wonderful that these corporations are now “woke” to the injustices in our society but will do business in communist China, where the harvesting of human organs from dissidents is routinely practiced, where concentration camps are used to control religious sects and where the destruction of America is formal state policy.

What’s the answer, you ask? Boycott these corporations. Don’t buy their products. Send a message to these “woke” parasites that they’ll understand.