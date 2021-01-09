43°F
Letters

LETTER: Bozos run wild in the Capitol

Steven H. Gall Las Vegas
January 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Congratulations to the Review-Journal for distancing itself from the right-wing domestic terrorists who attacked our government (Thursday editorial). It’s a shame that the paper does not apologize for publishing opinions that from day one have been promoting theses conspiracy theories that got all these bozos so riled up to begin with while promoting fealty and support for the Republican politicians doing the same.

All the while, you conveniently ignored the outright failures, lies, deceptions, insults, attacks and threats on members of both parties and world leaders by our current president, who has been showing diminished mental capacity daily and is unable to perform his duties. Or, he has finally stopped acting his role and is now showing his true self: an anti-American, self-centered fascist.

Your editorial stopped short of calling for his removal. You should be ashamed. You all had a part in fanning this flame.

