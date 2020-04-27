78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Break up the Clark County School District

Linda Cassaro Las Vegas
April 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nobody could have seen the affect this virus would have in Las Vegas. Every business is scrambling to survive. The Clark County School District is no different. By the time district officials heard the governor was closing the schools, they were already behind in preparing for distance learning.

This brings me to my point. For as long as I can remember, people have talked about splitting up the district. Instead of trying to monitor 330,000 students, smaller districts would have responsibility for a smaller number of students, making it easier to track their progress. When the city gets back to some form of normalcy, splitting up the district might make more sense.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
2
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
3
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
4
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
5
Las Vegas to get dangerously hot in last week of April
Las Vegas to get dangerously hot in last week of April
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The coronavirus checks
Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson

Those who don’t need the help should donate to those who do.