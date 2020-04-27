LETTER: Break up the Clark County School District

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nobody could have seen the affect this virus would have in Las Vegas. Every business is scrambling to survive. The Clark County School District is no different. By the time district officials heard the governor was closing the schools, they were already behind in preparing for distance learning.

This brings me to my point. For as long as I can remember, people have talked about splitting up the district. Instead of trying to monitor 330,000 students, smaller districts would have responsibility for a smaller number of students, making it easier to track their progress. When the city gets back to some form of normalcy, splitting up the district might make more sense.