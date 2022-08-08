LETTER: Breaking up America’s two-party monopoly

The Democratic and Republican parties are both multibillion-dollar businesses. It’s clear they’ve colluded to stifle any meaningful competition. Why hasn’t the FTC and various other antitrust entities moved to break them up, like AT&T and many other corporations have been forced to split up?

The parties are way more guilty of antitrust, antimonopoly violations than any other private businesses. I can’t find any exemptions for them like Major League Baseball has. In the idea of monopolies being bad, the justice system should break up this biopoly.