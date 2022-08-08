96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Breaking up America’s two-party monopoly

Peter Rouches Las Vegas
August 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The Democratic and Republican parties are both multibillion-dollar businesses. It’s clear they’ve colluded to stifle any meaningful competition. Why hasn’t the FTC and various other antitrust entities moved to break them up, like AT&T and many other corporations have been forced to split up?

The parties are way more guilty of antitrust, antimonopoly violations than any other private businesses. I can’t find any exemptions for them like Major League Baseball has. In the idea of monopolies being bad, the justice system should break up this biopoly.

MOST READ
1
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
2
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
3
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
4
CARTOON: Staying strong
CARTOON: Staying strong
5
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The closed Badlands golf course in Las Vegas, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Taxpayer extortion
Vince Reardon Las Vegas

Why hasn’t developer moved any dirt at Badlands?