81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Breaking up the Clark County School District and accountability

Frances Floresca Las Vegas The author is the director of education policy initiatives at the Nevada Policy Research Institute.
September 22, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

There is no doubt that a lack of accountability plagues large school districts. That includes the Clark County School District, which has around 300,000 students. But if voters approve the “Community Schools Initiative” to divide the district into small districts in 2024, it will still not provide the accountability necessary to foster the academic excellence our students deserve.

Creating smaller school districts would produce winners and losers, allowing wealthier families to move to the better school districts and leaving poorer families stuck in low-expectation, underperforming districts.

Parents need the right to control their child’s education through funding accounts that allow them to choose between charter schools, private schools, pod schools, micro-schools, homeschooling and even the better public schools.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
2
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
3
Marijuana consumption lounges approved for Las Vegas
Marijuana consumption lounges approved for Las Vegas
4
Homeless aid group dissolves after cofounder allegedly stole funds
Homeless aid group dissolves after cofounder allegedly stole funds
5
Beloved Las Vegas oncologist Nicholas Vogelzang dies at 72
Beloved Las Vegas oncologist Nicholas Vogelzang dies at 72
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in t ...
LETTER: The Aces win
Steve Danning Las Vegas

But lose the grammar police.