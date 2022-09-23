LETTER: Breaking up the Clark County School District and accountability

There is no doubt that a lack of accountability plagues large school districts. That includes the Clark County School District, which has around 300,000 students. But if voters approve the “Community Schools Initiative” to divide the district into small districts in 2024, it will still not provide the accountability necessary to foster the academic excellence our students deserve.

Creating smaller school districts would produce winners and losers, allowing wealthier families to move to the better school districts and leaving poorer families stuck in low-expectation, underperforming districts.

Parents need the right to control their child’s education through funding accounts that allow them to choose between charter schools, private schools, pod schools, micro-schools, homeschooling and even the better public schools.