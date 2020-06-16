LETTER: Brees, Goodell buckle on Kaepernick

I have been a fan of football for many years, but I am growing less and less of one each season.

Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

I was deeply saddened to see that Saints quarterback Drew Brees and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell both issued apologies recently for their viewpoints on Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 kneeling during the national anthem. They now say that, after further consideration, Mr. Kaepernick’s actions were not in disrespect to the American flag but were done to bring attention to racial equality and police brutality.

In my opinion, this is still disrespect to our flag and country because it was done during “The Star Spangled Banner,” which is a tribute to both. If these protesters wish to bring attention to their causes, they should find another platform to do it.

It’s too bad that so many people feel as I do, but they are afraid to speak out, fearing ridicule and social backlash.

Treva Bivins

Henderson