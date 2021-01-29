47°F
Letters

LETTER: Brighter times ahead under Joe Biden with all the free stuff

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
January 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Now that sunnier, brighter days are ahead for America, it will be a joy welcoming all incoming migrant voters getting free housing, food, medical care, schooling, legal aid and general spending allotments in perpetuity.

When I do my 2021 tax returns, I shall wear two pairs of sunglasses and one seatbelt.

