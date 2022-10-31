63°F
Letters

LETTER: Bring Nevada into the 21st century and vote “yes” on Question 1

Paul Michael Henderson
October 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In response to your Oct. 19 editorial recommending a “no” vote on Question 1:

Your reasoning states this passage will create so called “protected” classes. You followed with such convoluted reasoning of possible legal quagmires that it lost all credibility. The Review-Journal, in reality, makes the case to vote yes because a true Equal Rights Amendment in the Nevada Constitution protects all parties and levels the playing field, both legally and socially.

There seems to be a fear in passing equality amendments that the opposite will occur, that certain groups transform from silent to over-bearing. But that is a falsehood that has persisted since the women’s equal rights passage first came to our Congress in 1923. Are we still stuck a century later?

