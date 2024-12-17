44°F
Letters

LETTER: Bring on the police surveillance cameras

Sheriff Kevin McMahill. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Linnes Chester Las Vegas
December 16, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Sunday Review-Journal article on the Metropolitan Police Department’s deployment of license plate cameras should be read by everyone interested in making Las Vegas safer. Those who are concerned about the cameras being intrusive should consider the many times they casually gave access to their personal information in order to make a purchase, subscribe to a service, read a “free” online article, establish a utility or bank account, register a vehicle, etc.

They might think, “Well, I did give my approval for these items, but not to Metro to track my license plate.” So did you give approval for department stores to have their cameras track your every move once you enter?

To Sheriff Kevin McMahill and his team, press on.

