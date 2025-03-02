LETTER: Broadband program is a waste of money

Cheaper ways for feds to accomplish the same goal.

LETTER: Trump, Ukraine and the art of the deal

The federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program allocated $42 billion nationally to connect underserved areas — including $417 million for Nevada. This is another glaring example of government waste, fraud, and abuse (Wednesday editorial).

Solutions already exist. For instance, Starlink — a satellite-based service — can provide immediate high-speed internet to remote regions for a fraction of the cost of building new infrastructure. Monthly plans run around $90, plus equipment fees, and setup is straightforward.