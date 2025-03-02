62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Broadband program is a waste of money

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t get rid of daylight saving time in Nevada
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump, Ukraine and the art of the deal
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Making martyrs of fired federal employees
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Phot ...
LETTER: Revisionist history on Ukraine
Bob Monroe Las Vegas
March 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program allocated $42 billion nationally to connect underserved areas — including $417 million for Nevada. This is another glaring example of government waste, fraud, and abuse (Wednesday editorial).

Solutions already exist. For instance, Starlink — a satellite-based service — can provide immediate high-speed internet to remote regions for a fraction of the cost of building new infrastructure. Monthly plans run around $90, plus equipment fees, and setup is straightforward.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Credit card interest rates
Joe Borriello Las Vegas

Capping credit card interest rates will adjust the game’s rules, but there are still billions to be made.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: To dye for
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

The FDA has decided to ban red dye 3 because of its potential cancer causing properties.

MORE STORIES