CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Buckle up for the lockdowns

Eric Yaillen Las Vegas
November 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2020 - 9:32 pm
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmi ...
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Be prepared for a national lockdown beginning on Jan. 21. “President-elect” Joe Biden has already stated his intentions to “follow the science,” with the only question being which scientific theory he intends to listen to.

With his recent announcement of Drs. Ezekiel Emanuel and Michael Osterholm as his leading scientists on his coronavirus advisory team, he’s made it clear what he wants. Both advisers are major proponents of lockdowns to control pandemics. These “scientists” are in the minority regarding lockdowns.

In fact, the World Health Organization and the majority of scientists are against lockdowns for controlling a pandemic because deaths due to unintended consequences often far outnumber any potential benefits. Recent history, as found in New York, also suggests lockdowns may actually result in more infections rather than fewer as intended.

It’s one thing to rhetorically say you’ll “follow the science.” But that gives a false impression that the scientific community has come to a consensus. That’s never true, especially in this instance. Consensus appears to occur only when divergent hypotheses and research are censored. Unfortunately, censorship has replaced free speech in Democratic politics.

