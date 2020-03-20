LETTER: Budget cuts aren’t slowing coronavirus response

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Democratic presidential candidates, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a slew of anti-Trumpers have said that President Donald Trump cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget. But that is not true. First of all Congress, not the president, writes the budget. Secondly, both the CDC and National Institute for Health budgets have actually gone up each year Mr. Trump has been president. Feel free to check those facts.