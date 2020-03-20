50°F
Letters

LETTER: Budget cuts aren’t slowing coronavirus response

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
March 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Democratic presidential candidates, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a slew of anti-Trumpers have said that President Donald Trump cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget. But that is not true. First of all Congress, not the president, writes the budget. Secondly, both the CDC and National Institute for Health budgets have actually gone up each year Mr. Trump has been president. Feel free to check those facts.

LETTER:
Robert Arnold Las Vegas

If a major corporation lays off people without pay but continually raises its room rates, don't come to us with hat in hand. If you moved all your manufacturing jobs overseas because you could save a bundle, don't come to us with hat in hand.