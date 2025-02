Perhaps this is why many kids in our schools are not proficient in math.

LETTER: Where is all the homeless money going?

I read in the Review-Journal where the budgets of some Las Vegas schools were off by between $700,000 and $1 million. The explanation was that the “district undercalculated the average cost of a licensed educator and used the wrong formula for at-risk funding.”

Perhaps this is why many kids in our schools are not proficient in math.