LETTER: Bugs and weeds stop economic opportunity
Maybe we should all leave the state.
In response to your Thursday story, “Nevada toad could go extinct due to gold mining, petition says”:
No, we don’t want to bring any economic activity to Nevada if it endangers any small bug, vertebrae or flower. In fact, we should close up everything and deport all our residents to other states. Give the dirt of Nevada back to the Native American tribes. After all, only 17 percent of the state is privately owned.