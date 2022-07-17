LETTER: Bullhead City ordinance on feeding the homeless is necessary

A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to the Tuesday commentary about feeding the homeless in public parks in Bullhead City:

I completely agree with the law that the City Council adopted. People are allowed to feed the homeless on private property including church lots or land. I came from San Diego almost three years ago, and I saw what happens when the homeless take over parks or other public areas. Many parks are unusable to the public. Kids and many parents won’t use the parks they help pay for.

In Bullhead City there is a long list of support services for the homeless — one of the larger ones being Catholic Charities. It provides a full range of support, not just a meal. Other cities can handle the homeless as they see fit, but I’m glad Bullhead City has laws in place to allow the public to use our public parks in safety.