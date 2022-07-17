98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Bullhead City ordinance on feeding the homeless is necessary

Kevin Hippensteel Bullhead City, Ariz.
July 16, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on T ...
A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to the Tuesday commentary about feeding the homeless in public parks in Bullhead City:

I completely agree with the law that the City Council adopted. People are allowed to feed the homeless on private property including church lots or land. I came from San Diego almost three years ago, and I saw what happens when the homeless take over parks or other public areas. Many parks are unusable to the public. Kids and many parents won’t use the parks they help pay for.

In Bullhead City there is a long list of support services for the homeless — one of the larger ones being Catholic Charities. It provides a full range of support, not just a meal. Other cities can handle the homeless as they see fit, but I’m glad Bullhead City has laws in place to allow the public to use our public parks in safety.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos to demolish 3 closed properties, sell land
Station Casinos to demolish 3 closed properties, sell land
2
Woman charged in $50K Las Vegas Strip theft arrested again
Woman charged in $50K Las Vegas Strip theft arrested again
3
Gilbert sues over primary election loss
Gilbert sues over primary election loss
4
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
5
Las Vegas home prices falling after heated run
Las Vegas home prices falling after heated run
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Ramirez on Uvalde
Matthew Moschellla Las Vegas

More guns doesn’t always work.