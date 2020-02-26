47°F
Letters

LETTER: Bungled impeachment threatens Democrats

Paul Gary Las Vegas
February 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In my mind, Nancy Pelosi so poorly handled the impeachment that we now have a king who is unstoppable in his dismantling of the rule of law. Having Rep. Jerry Nadler involved was a huge mistake. He has been anti-Donald Trump his whole life and embarrassed himself during the hearings. At least Rep. Adam Schiff handled himself professionally and responsibly.

Everyone knew how the cowardly Senate would vote. There were other ways to address issues. Too late. The king is now in the process of being elected again thanks to his handler, Vladimir Putin. The Democrats running for president are a joke.We are headed toward another McGovern election thanks to House Speaker Pelosi.

LETTER: Donald Trump, Russia canard is back in fashion
James Gates Las Vegas

The best way for Russia to torpedo Mr. Trump would be to blow a few token kisses his way and let the geniuses in the CIA and at The New York Times get wind of it.

LETTER: Rich man, poor man
Dale C. Wysocki Pahrump

You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates.

LETTER: The endless presidential campaign
Roger Witcher Las Vegas

Our country spends too much time dealing with a presidential election every four years. It seems the campaigning never ends.

LETTER: Socialism makes an unfortunate comeback
Jack Corrick Boulder City

One wonders if the progressive (read: socialist) candidates and their avid supporters are familiar with the history of such governments since the beginning of the 20th century?