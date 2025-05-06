LETTER: Business as usual for Clark County

I don’t see much difference in what seems to have happened from Jimmy Floyd simply handing his wife, Raquel Floyd, a taxpayer check for $1.5 million after the bid was rigged to favor her company (“Wife of top Clark County official on team of lucrative government project,” May 2 Review-Journal online). It looks like they previously have made out to the tune of at least $442,200.

I wonder what our county officials, who rubber-stamped the deals, will do about this obvious conflict. Will they cancel the current deal, which has the stench of corruption all over it? Will they see how many other deals they have slid through the system during the seven years this individual has been on the public payroll? My guess is nothing will be done — at worst he will be fired — and it will continue to be business as usual. Only the taxpayers will lose.

Congratulations to the RJ for exposing this.