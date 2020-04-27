78°F
Letters

LETTER: Business need to return cash from canceled events

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
April 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I have several family members and friends who are having their dollars held hostage by a variety of entities. Airlines, concerts, sporting events, third parties (i.e. StubHub), etc., continue to hold millions of dollars of the public’s money at a time when they need it most.

It is time to refund these funds. Forget about credits and vouchers for flights I may never take. Forget about suspensions or postponements of events that may or may not take place at a convenient time for us to attend. Stop holding onto our money and start processing refunds now … today. There is no excuse.

