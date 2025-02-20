LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way

I feel compelled to address J. Paul Blake’s Feb. 11 letter (“Buyer’s remorse”) on Donald Trump. It’s challenging to know where to start amidst such a deluge of deception.

First, America clearly voiced which party stands for truth when President Donald Trump won both the Electoral College and popular vote. Second, contrary to Mr. Blake’s claim of buyer’s remorse, Mr. Trump’s approval rating has risen since Jan. 20 when he assumed office. After issuing more than 200 executive orders, his approval rating rose from 47 percent (Gallup, Jan. 21-27) to 53 percent (CBS News/YouGov, Feb. 5-7), marking one of the highest ratings of his political career.

The facts clearly show that President Trump has exceeded America’s expectations, and his executive actions have been well-received. As the Trump administration continues to uncover layers of corruption and mismanagement in Washington, D.C., his approval rating will undoubtedly rise further.

And here’s a third fact: Americans are tired of being deceived and having their tax dollars squandered on woke unhinged programs. And that’s the truth.