Letters

LETTER: Buyers will love it when the government forces them to buy EVs

Christopher Boyd Las Vegas
April 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to your Monday editorial on the president’s proposed new emission standards for vehicles, I can honestly tell you that — as an owner of two electric cars — you will love electric cars. You are so missing out without one.

There has been no better feeling in the world — none — than driving past $5 gasoline on my way back and forth to work. Nothing better than knowing that the $60 it would have taken to fill up my car with gas for about one week now covers about two to three months worth of driving.

This is a transportation revolution that should be welcomed with open arms. Battery technology is improving. Charging time is down to 20-30 minutes for most DC fast-chargers, and the car industry wants to go there with most of them promising to have 50 percent EV sales within the next 10 years. China and Europe are all pushing to get their car manufacturers to invest heavily in EVs as well. And the Inflation Reduction Act is working, as car manufacturers are rushing to bring battery manufacturing into the United States so they can take advantage of EV tax credits.

And we need to do it. The Earth can’t wait, as climate change is creating bigger and more intense natural disasters every year. If we want to save our planet, embracing EVs is a big start.

This EV revolution must reach more people. Cheaper EVs and more charging locations to help low-income families and apartment dwellers are needed. But we can get there.

