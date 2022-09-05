LETTER: Buying votes with student loans is atrocious

Why is it so hard for people to accept responsibility for their actions?

Bill Heard’s Aug. 28 letter echoes my viewpoint concerning relief of student debt. I incurred my student debt before I enlisted in the Air Force during Vietnam. I repaid every penny of my student loan while receiving very, very minimal income ($288 per month during my second year of service). I accepted the responsibility that I agreed to and made my monthly payments until my student loan was repaid.

Now, advance to modern day America and the Buy-a-Vote party. They care nothing about responsibility or rationality. Anything to get re=elected. They will give money to anybody to buy a vote. If you succumb to this seductive redistribution of our tax money, you are just as deplorable as they are.

