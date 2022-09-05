100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Buying votes with student loans is atrocious

Glenn Jacobs Las Vegas
September 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Bill Heard’s Aug. 28 letter echoes my viewpoint concerning relief of student debt. I incurred my student debt before I enlisted in the Air Force during Vietnam. I repaid every penny of my student loan while receiving very, very minimal income ($288 per month during my second year of service). I accepted the responsibility that I agreed to and made my monthly payments until my student loan was repaid.

Now, advance to modern day America and the Buy-a-Vote party. They care nothing about responsibility or rationality. Anything to get re=elected. They will give money to anybody to buy a vote. If you succumb to this seductive redistribution of our tax money, you are just as deplorable as they are.

Why is it so hard for people to accept responsibility for their actions?

MOST READ
1
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
2
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
3
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
4
LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid
LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid
5
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gift
William Stockdale Las Vegas

The people who borrowed the money were supposedly adults accepting a responsibility.