39°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: California, agriculture and the Colorado River

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
February 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The water level at Lake Mead in 2002. That year was the driest year ever recorded on the Colora ...
The water level at Lake Mead in 2002. That year was the driest year ever recorded on the Colorado River. (Review-Journal file)

One can understand California’s hesitancy in offering voluntary cuts in its Colorado River allotments when, contractually, the water is theirs. It built the Imperial Valley — America’s winter salad bowl. So which farms do you close so that upstream states can continue watering their golf courses?

On the other hand, California also knows that if voluntary cuts aren’t made all along the river, eventually Lake Mead will reach dead pool. At which point, California will get nothing at all. That will then leave us upper states all the water we want. So California must do something in the way of cuts.

Because 80 percent of the water goes to agriculture, the elephant in the room is watering animal food rather than people food. Granted, some alfalfa goes to dairy cattle for our milk supply. But the nation’s milk producers already receive large state and federal subsidies. California knows where it needs to cut.

MOST READ
1
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
2
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
5
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

Sen. Rosen should stop tilting at windmills and worry about Biden’s policies.

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President- ...
LETTER: God would likely align himself with the Democrats
Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas

God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America.

Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, Ma ...
LETTER: Lombardo bungles first crisis
Robert Perreault Las Vegas

So the gas pipeline leak, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first crisis, turns out to be a nothing burger.

More stories for you
LETTER: Tell California to get its own water
LETTER: Tell California to get its own water
LETTER: Moving water from the Mississippi isn’t feasible
LETTER: Moving water from the Mississippi isn’t feasible
EDITORIAL: Tone-deaf, water-guzzling California needs federal intervention
EDITORIAL: Tone-deaf, water-guzzling California needs federal intervention
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Democrats have big brains
LETTER: Democrats have big brains
LETTER: The Chinese spy balloon
LETTER: The Chinese spy balloon