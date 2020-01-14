LETTER: California asks for federal help to fix problems of its own making

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

After reading the recent article about California Gov. Gavin Newsom, (Jan. 11 Review-Journal), I was puzzled. A week ago Gov. Newsom stated he needed $750 million of our country’s treasure to help bail his Golden State out of a crisis of its own making, i.e. tent cities, trash, drug needles and feces. But now it seems as if Gov. Newsom has good news.

The article reports his new budget will reflect a $5.6 billion surplus plus a $21 billion reserve fund. To me, that sounds like California will no longer have to shake down the rest of America for the original $750 million. But I could be wrong.