71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Biden, Harris and Israel
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Clark County School Board is a mess
Jack Oliver Las Vegas
October 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Looks like Californians didn’t learn their lesson when Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the minimum wage for fast-food employees to $20 an hour. As predicted, prices went up and some workers’ hours were cut while others were terminated.

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect. One argument for passing this measure is that those earning less are usually on food stamps so we taxpayers are supporting them anyway. This may be true, but if this bill passes and prices rise again, then everyone, including those earning minimum pay, will be paying more. So how is passing this measure going to help anyone?

It’s been said before: You cannot legislate to make people wealthy. The money has to come from somewhere.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
John Fields Henderson

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

MORE STORIES