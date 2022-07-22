LETTER: California cities begin to ban new gasoline stations

Our world has gone crazy in the zest and zeal of those trying to limit people’s access to what they need.

Sunday’s Las Vegas Review Journal included a story about Petaluma — near Sonoma and Napa in Northern California — prohibiting the building of new gasoline stations. The article said supporters of the move argued it would reduce carbon monoxide emissions.

I wonder how this is to work. Does it magically mean that fewer gasoline-powered cars are on the road because everyone now buys an electric vehicle? Or do people who still have fuel-burning vehicles now have to drive extra miles to fill up their evil tanks at another fuel station?

