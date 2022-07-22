102°F
LETTER: California cities begin to ban new gasoline stations

Darlene Nix Henderson
July 21, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
Posted gasoline prices are displayed at the 76 gas station on MLK Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s Las Vegas Review Journal included a story about Petaluma — near Sonoma and Napa in Northern California — prohibiting the building of new gasoline stations. The article said supporters of the move argued it would reduce carbon monoxide emissions.

I wonder how this is to work. Does it magically mean that fewer gasoline-powered cars are on the road because everyone now buys an electric vehicle? Or do people who still have fuel-burning vehicles now have to drive extra miles to fill up their evil tanks at another fuel station?

Our world has gone crazy in the zest and zeal of those trying to limit people’s access to what they need. I hope this doesn’t spread to Southern Nevada.

