48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada

Scott Simon Las Vegas
December 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2020 - 10:41 am
Nevada Department of Transportation
Nevada Department of Transportation

Add Nevada to flyover status normally reserved for states in the Midwest.

In relocating from California, Hewlett Packard, Tesla and Oracle officials bypassed Nevada without a blink. We’re a no-income tax state just like Texas, where these three companies and thousands of employees are going.

The pandemic has taught us that business and industry can quickly disappear. But in the economy and competition game, it’s those states who prepare for years and decades to grow with a diverse and attractive array of business that successfully compete.

Texas has done this for a long time. Nevada has relied too long on tourism as it’s baseball version of waiting for the three-run homer to win a game. It’s time for Nevada’s economic development team to step up to the plate and take a swing at those businesses leaving California and other states and drive them home to the Silver State.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
3
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
4
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
5
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Virus relief bill is full of pork
David Dandrea Henderson

Wow. I have just been so worried for so long that the new federal stimulus bill would not include money for Pakistan gender studies and for Jordan, Africa, Egypt and, of course, The Kennedy Center.

Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
LETTER: Nevada seniors near back of line for vaccine
Robert Webb Las Vegas

Thank you, Gov. Steve Sisolak, for putting the health and welfare of hardened criminals above law-abiding older, vulnerable Nevadans.