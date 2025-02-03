54°F
Letters

LETTER: California fires and the bogeyman of global warming

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
T. Mayer Las Vegas
February 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I believe people everywhere are supportive, empathetic and compassionate in their efforts to help those most adversely affected by the California wildfires. Through contributions, help and prayers, the country is demonstrating its core values of pitching in when fellow citizens are devastatingly afflicted by their aftermath and loss.

These fires have changed the face of California forever. Their losses go far beyond the financial and don’t begin to capture each individual’s personal losses that contain their most cherished memories, indelibly scarred by the effects of these fires. We hope and pray never to find ourselves in that predicament and turmoil.

I’m sure the cause and contributing factors of the fires may eventually surface. I take exception, however, to those who continually insist on blaming “climate change.” A review of California’s history, dating back to the early 1900s through today, reflects the regularity of wildfires. Population growth (the state’s population is 26 times larger today than it was in the early 1900s) and all associated changes to fire protection measures required to support that growth, are significant contributors to these fires.

Was it global warming that led to the September 1970 fire, the early 1960’s Bel Air and other fires? Let’s look more deeply into the causes and contributing factors of these recent fire outbreaks without going down the path of chasing the boogeyman of global warming.

