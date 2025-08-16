91°F
Letters

LETTER: California, Georgia and wildfires

LETTER: Texas and the redistricting battle
LETTER: Free parking isn’t the answer to Las Vegas tourism dip
LETTER: Water rules for me, but not for thee
LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district
John Neiman Las Vegas
August 15, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Victor Joecks recent commentary concerning the difference between the forest fire issues of California and those of Georgia: I have lived in both California and Georgia. To most people it should be evident as to the differences between the forested terrains of these states, particularly at the coast.

The size of the forests, as Mr. Joecks claims, is neither the issue nor is how they might be managed. In fact, some of the largest fires in California occurred in areas that had been managed. One study even suggests that California’s mountainous terrain, with steep canyons that channel and accelerate the winds, along with its drier conditions, ensure that once a fire starts, it makes little difference if managed or not.

Also note that because the federal government controls 58 percent of California forests, while California controls only 3 percent, perhaps Mr. Joecks should address his issues with the Trump administration and not California.

