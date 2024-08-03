LETTER: California has the money to improve Interstate 15

California has spent many billions on the “ghost” train from Los Angeles to San Francisco. That money could have been used to improve the Interstate 15 (and probably Interstate 40), as it remains a major truck route. Just look at the pictures of the line of vehicles, most of them trucks, that were backed up last month due to the truck fire near Baker. This route is important to the economy. The politicians should put public safety (and their economy) first and spend money on these roads. They need to be improved so they are safe to drive on. Don’t spend the money on a grossly overbudget and decades-late train to nowhere.