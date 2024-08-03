96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: California has the money to improve Interstate 15

Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas ...
Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New ...
LETTER: Into the weeds on JFK assassination
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross t ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris wears the border fiasco around her neck
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: You need a Brink’s truck to go to some Las Vegas shows
Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the op ...
LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?
Thomas Baranowski Henderson
August 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

California has spent many billions on the “ghost” train from Los Angeles to San Francisco. That money could have been used to improve the Interstate 15 (and probably Interstate 40), as it remains a major truck route. Just look at the pictures of the line of vehicles, most of them trucks, that were backed up last month due to the truck fire near Baker. This route is important to the economy. The politicians should put public safety (and their economy) first and spend money on these roads. They need to be improved so they are safe to drive on. Don’t spend the money on a grossly overbudget and decades-late train to nowhere.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New ...
LETTER: Into the weeds on JFK assassination
Barry Scott Las Vegas

Lone gunman? My eye! … There is an incredible list of anomalies, mistakes, cover ups and fictional explanations meant to support the Warren Commission’s unbelievable findings.

Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the op ...
LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?
David Walker Las Vegas

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare
Paul Dragos San Diego

Why is it not possible to not take a train from Los Angeles (or San Diego) to Las Vegas?

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump rips into Joe Biden
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Regarding Donald Trump’s comments about Joe Biden dropping out of the race: What was Mr. Trump supposed to say?

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
Hermelinda Ureno Henderson

It would be awesome and inspiring to all our citizens to have a talented female “Dream Team” guide the Democratic Party to victory.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: Universal basic income fails universally
recommend 2
Rookie running back carving out role for himself in Raiders camp
recommend 3
Graney: Like Raiders, UNLV has question mark at quarterback
recommend 4
Raiders mailbag: Will team trade for a quarterback?
recommend 5
Man dies while BASE jumping at South Rim of Grand Canyon
recommend 6
Raiders report: Davante Adams misses practice, but take it easy, fans