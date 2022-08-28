95°F
LETTER: California keeps on giving to Nevada

Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
August 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Roschetzky Photography)

Two years ago, many wondered if Las Vegas would recover from the pandemic. That question has been answered as the city has returned to being the “Casino Capital of the World,” the “Wedding Capital of the World” and the “Divorce Capital of the World.” It is also on track to becoming the “Sports Capital of the World” as well as — due to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade — the “Abortion Capital of the World.” Finally, with California’s new regulation requiring all new cars to be electric in the near future, Las Vegas will become the “Gas-Powered New Car Dealer Capital of the World.” That is unless the influx of new residents from the Golden State continues past voting practices of electing liberal politicians to destroy our culture.

Thank you, California, for assisting in our recovery.

