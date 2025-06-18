97°F
Letters

LETTER: California pols fail to act to quell the violence

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
John Turzer Henderson
June 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Elected officials are responsible to keep citizens in their jurisdiction safe. Unfortunately, the leaders in California failed to do their jobs as rioters looted, damaged businesses and hurled objects at police officers and ICE officials. Does anyone wonder who’s funding this civil disobedience? It’s hard to believe hundreds of protesters just show up armed with signs, flags and objects to inflict injury. Time to “follow the money.”

It’s beyond comprehension how California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Adam Schiff downplay the violence, calling the demonstrations “peaceful” and playing the “it’s all President Donald Trump’s fault” card. It’s clear they do not support the deportation of violent, illegal criminals. They openly disregard the mandate voters gave President Trump, and they could not care less about injuries to police officers, looting and millions of dollars of damage to private businesses.

Where do we, the people, draw the line when elected officials encourage violence and refuse to follow federal law? Isn’t it time to arrest all elected politicians who utterly fail to uphold their oath of office?

