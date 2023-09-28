94°F
Letters

LETTER: California regulators are usually ahead of the curve

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
September 28, 2023 - 3:51 pm
 
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Your Monday editorial, “It’s Never Never Land for California regulators,” has California regulators running the state into the ground, again. I heard that song repeatedly in my four-decades living there. Yet there it still is. Were California a country, it would be the fifth-largest economy in the world. And still thriving through innovation.

When California regulators demanded lower emissions and better mileage for new cars sold in the state, we heard that song again. “Automakers won’t yield and California won’t get new cars!” Yet automakers knew Californians bought more cars, and they yielded. California regulations for the whole country. The country, and air, are the better for it.

And now, with the mandatory battery car, the hand-wringing begins; “Leftists are running the state into the ground. Again.” “California is doomed. Again.”

California innovates as it goes and here is an example of what may be in store, not only for California, but again, for the whole country. Already in the works are quick-change batteries. You drive over the battery change pit, like the old oil change pit, unbolt, drop the low battery, then slide in and bolt the new one. Charge your credit card and off you go. This will revolutionize the taxi and delivery systems so drivers don’t have to stand around for a charge. And it’s the answer for highway travelers.

I’ll leave it to the naysayers, traditionalists and conservatives to try shattering another progressive dream. “But, we’d need regulations for standardizing battery sizes and mounts.” “But my new car has a new battery.” “Do I pay less because my battery wasn’t very low?”

Oh my goodness, progress will require more dreaded regulations. Well, let California do it. They’re good at innovation.

