79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: California transplant glad he left

David Tulanian Las Vegas
May 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Elipagephoto
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Elipagephoto

Regarding your Saturday editorial on California losing population: As a native Californian who lived in Los Angeles for 57 years until 2017 when I defected to Las Vegas, I have no regrets. For me, California got weird — the socialist-leanings of leaders, the homeless encampments in parts of L.A. It was time for me to flee.

Now, I live happily in the Silver State, where I can afford a condo in a high-rise overlooking the Strip. I pay no state income taxes, and I no longer spend hours commuting on freeways.

I’d better stop. Too many Californians may want to plant roots in my new town and turn it into another version of California.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
2
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
3
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
4
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
5
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Live your life
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

If you’re vaccinated, who cares if somebody else has a mask on or not?