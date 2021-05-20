LETTER: California transplant glad he left

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Elipagephoto

Regarding your Saturday editorial on California losing population: As a native Californian who lived in Los Angeles for 57 years until 2017 when I defected to Las Vegas, I have no regrets. For me, California got weird — the socialist-leanings of leaders, the homeless encampments in parts of L.A. It was time for me to flee.

Now, I live happily in the Silver State, where I can afford a condo in a high-rise overlooking the Strip. I pay no state income taxes, and I no longer spend hours commuting on freeways.

I’d better stop. Too many Californians may want to plant roots in my new town and turn it into another version of California.