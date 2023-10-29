LETTER: Californians coming to Nevada to escape the Golden State

Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon

In response to your Oct. 15 article, “Why Vegas? It’s not California.”

A few of your interview subjects stated that they moved from California to Nevada to escape taxes, the rise in government programs and social services, poverty and rising crime. They specifically point to the political slant of California as the underlying cause of the unwelcome situation.

They go on to say that, although they don’t want to recreate what they left, they are liberal and will continue to vote that way. This is infuriating. There seems to be a disconnect between their voting history and what they created in California.

“Understanding the other side” is not the simple solution. Understanding that how you vote creates what you left behind is the beginning of a solution.

Certainly, we appreciate the growth in Nevada via new businesses and enthusiastic citizens. However, what we offer as advantages are tenuous at best. Our independence from government control in the business arena, our lack of state taxes and our general autonomy are just a few liberal votes from being destroyed.

Message to those folks: Perhaps an even better answer would be to stay put and fight for your state. You were part of the reason for the mess, so stay and clean it up. Come here to vacation, but don’t come here to vote.