LETTER: California’s feel-good prison rehab program

The true test of prisoner rehabilitation is: How long do they stay out of prison?

(Getty Images)

The Dec. 27 article, “New vision shows prison rehabilitation works,” doesn’t show much of anything, except that California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to waste millions of dollars of taxpayer’s money on ineffective programs.

The true test of prisoner rehabilitation is: How long do they stay out of prison? The writer does not mention this. Rehabilitation can work, but only when there is a commitment by the inmate to not re-offend. It won’t work because of glitzy surroundings or lofty programs.