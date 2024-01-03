48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: California’s feel-good prison rehab program

Robert E. Feener Pahrump
January 2, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Dec. 27 article, “New vision shows prison rehabilitation works,” doesn’t show much of anything, except that California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to waste millions of dollars of taxpayer’s money on ineffective programs.

The true test of prisoner rehabilitation is: How long do they stay out of prison? The writer does not mention this. Rehabilitation can work, but only when there is a commitment by the inmate to not re-offend. It won’t work because of glitzy surroundings or lofty programs.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
2
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
3
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
4
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
5
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Worker build a crate to hold the statue, left, as they prepare to remove a Confederate Memorial ...
LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
Jerry Mosier Pahrump

I believe Joe Schaerer missed the reason why we are removing memorials and statues that glorify the deeds of the Confederacy and a few of its people.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden economy
John M. McGrail Las Vegas

The real reason people think the economy stinks is per capita disposable income. Families care about how much money is left over after you pay for necessities.

More stories
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Biden administration separates families at the border
LETTER: Biden administration separates families at the border
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden