LETTER: California’s schizophrenic water policy is no model for others

Daniel Shumny Las Vegas
May 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Sandy Bianfranco, 12, left, and her sister Belen, 6, both of Los Angeles, play with their cousi ...
Sandy Bianfranco, 12, left, and her sister Belen, 6, both of Los Angeles, play with their cousin Brenda Nunez at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Your Sunday editorial is correct to state that California’s green policies are detrimental to any real acquisition of more water. The state’s policy to release stored fresh water into the ocean, and then maybe invest in desalination plants to turn the increasing salt water back into fresh, is schizophrenic and no model.

The Columbia and Mississippi rivers dump enough water into the ocean in eight days to fill an empty Lake Mead. A sensible project would be to develop aqueducts that will control and pre-empt flood waters and divert annual overflows into the Colorado River and California tributaries. Filling dams and mitigating flood damage in annually affected areas is a noble goal.

Fixing two problems with a national water-sourcing system is beyond our politicians’ abilities. I hope Elon Musk reads the RJ.

