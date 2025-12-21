LETTER: Can Las Vegas high school graduated pass the citizenship test

When fewer than 50 percent of Nevada high school graduates proficient enough to read, write and comprehend English, could these students pass the citizenship test? This test requires that individuals be able to read, write and speak basic English. It also requires people to have knowledge about America’s system of government and laws.

Our schools are failing miserably despite all the money being shoveled their way. Allowing students to graduate when they can’t pass the test given to naturalized citizens would be a travesty. Having students take this test prior to graduating might be instructive for students and educators.

We can’t continue to accept unprepared students into society. Having them “prove up” on being prepared for their next steps as an American citizen sounds like a good first step toward real improvement.