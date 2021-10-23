LETTER: Can Las Vegas support more major sports teams?

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BenjaminHphoto

I wonder if Oakland A’s owners notice the ticket demand for the Vegas Golden Knights dropping. Against the Blues, on Oct. 20, a ticket on a secondary ticket website was $43, with fees included. A few years ago, the same upper-level ticket was around $150 or more. Not sure if worries about the pandemic are the main reason for cheaper tickets.

I’ve lived here since 1992, and I wonder if Vegas can support a 81-game baseball schedule. It will be crowded when the Cubs, Dodgers and Yankees fans come to town. But I’m not sure the Twins, Royals, Tigers, etc. will bring many fans. The Raiders will do well, as it’s only an eight- or nine-game schedule.

I’m just not sure that our surrounding area is large enough for three major sports teams over a prolonged amount of years. Also, there’s chatter about the MLS or NBA teams starting or relocating here.

There’s only such much entertainment money to go around.