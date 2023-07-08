LETTER: Can the left and right find common ground?

Here are a few things on which we should all agree.

(Getty Images)

The nation’s birthday should be a time to be united, but it seems that the only thing both halves of the country agree upon is that the other side is not just wrong, but evil. Perhaps we can step away from the orthodoxy of the political parties and find some common basis of agreement and instead of voting along party lines, select our leaders on their ability to achieve measurable results on what we all should really care about. I have a short list:

1) We need to be safe in our homes and streets.

2) We need to know our enemies abroad and make sure they know we are strong and prepared to resist aggression.

3) Every child, rich or poor, needs to have a quality education and equal opportunity as they grow up.

4) The government needs to continue to provide social safety nets but must engage in affirmative means to reduce lifetime dependence by facilitating self-sufficiency.

Perhaps if we can agree on a common set of performance criteria for our leaders, we can hold them accountable. And if they fail to measure up by achieving results, we should vote in replacements who will pay attention to what is valued by us all.