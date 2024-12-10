39°F
LETTER: Can we keep our democratic republic?

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Peter McMurran Henderson
December 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After four years of political, social and economic discord, the worst inclinations of our voting populace were realized with the return to the presidency of an ill-tempered convicted felon. If there is a lesson in this, it is that our democracy is not a self-activating form of government. It requires the continuous consideration and commitment of all citizens. It requires a well-informed populace. It requires a populace to distinguish between lawful authority and unlawful actions. It requires citizens to think critically of election consequences beyond their own pocketbook.

When Benjamin Franklin left the Continental Congress after a session one day, he was asked what sort of government the delegates had created. He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Democratic republics are not merely founded upon the consent of the people; they are also dependent upon the active and informed involvement of the people.

Furthermore, the Constitution prevents any one branch of the government from becoming too powerful. However, that system of checks and balances may be slipping away. The Supreme Court essentially equipped the executive branch authority to do most anything within its “official duties.”

Our republic is going to be severely tested come Jan. 20 and beyond. I hope not to the degree of civic and economic collapse. And beware the “innovative” Department of Government Efficiency — where your government benefits may be deemed “inefficient” by the billionaire class.

